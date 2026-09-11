Remembering 9/11: A Quarter Century On

Americans commemorated 25 years since the September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people and reshaped global politics. Ceremonies were held at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania. The occasion also honored those who died from related illnesses. The attacks influenced U.S. foreign policy and domestic attitudes towards security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:33 IST
Remembering 9/11: A Quarter Century On

Twenty-five years after the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, Americans gathered to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11 attacks, an event that continues to shape American society and politics. Ceremonies in New York's Ground Zero, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, marked the tragic anniversary.

Family members of victims, and historical figures, including Vice President JD Vance, led the commemorations with moments of silence and name readings. This year, a seventh silence was dedicated to those who died from illnesses linked to toxic dust, acknowledging the long-lasting impact on first responders and nearby residents.

The September 11 attacks catalyzed major political and social changes, including the 'war on terror' and the formation of the Department of Homeland Security. They also influenced domestic perspectives on security and altered U.S. foreign policy directions, continuing to resonate in American public life today.

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