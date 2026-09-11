Remembering 9/11: A Quarter Century On

Twenty-five years after the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, Americans gathered to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11 attacks, an event that continues to shape American society and politics. Ceremonies in New York's Ground Zero, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, marked the tragic anniversary.

Family members of victims, and historical figures, including Vice President JD Vance, led the commemorations with moments of silence and name readings. This year, a seventh silence was dedicated to those who died from illnesses linked to toxic dust, acknowledging the long-lasting impact on first responders and nearby residents.

The September 11 attacks catalyzed major political and social changes, including the 'war on terror' and the formation of the Department of Homeland Security. They also influenced domestic perspectives on security and altered U.S. foreign policy directions, continuing to resonate in American public life today.