India's Maritime Past and Future: NMHC at Lothal Progresses

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired the 2nd Governing Council Meeting for India's National Maritime Heritage Complex, highlighting significant progress in its construction in Lothal, Gujarat. The project aims to revitalize India's maritime legacy, boasting international collaborations and substantial support for becoming a global cultural and educational hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 21:07 IST
India's Maritime Past and Future: NMHC at Lothal Progresses
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: x/@sarbanandsonwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently chaired the second Governing Council Meeting of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) Society. He reviewed the substantial progress of this pivotal project at Lothal, Gujarat, designed to highlight India's extensive maritime history spanning over 5,000 years.

Describing NMHC as a landmark cultural and maritime project, Sonowal emphasized its international significance. The project aims to establish Lothal as a world-renowned maritime heritage center. Key statutory registrations have been completed, supporting future fundraising efforts, while ongoing collaborations with 13 countries promise rich cultural exchanges.

Construction has achieved 82% completion of Phase 1A. Sonowal urged strict adherence to the revised deadline of October 31, 2026. Additionally, plans for further developments include new galleries and infrastructure improvements. Under PM Modi's leadership, the project is seen as a global symbol of India's maritime story.

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