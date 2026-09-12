Trump and Musk Fuel Republican Campaign with Millions for 2026 Midterms

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, prominent Republican figures, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, are stepping up their financial commitment to energize the party's campaign efforts. With just under two months until Election Day, Republicans are working to maintain their hold on Congress amid rising Democratic enthusiasm.

The Trump-associated PAC 'No Going Back' has invested over $74 million in ad time across pivotal races, aiming to counter Democratic gains in critical states. Meanwhile, Musk's America PAC, alongside Trump's primary fundraising group, is infusing millions into pivotal Senate contests, notably in Texas, where Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a tough re-election battle.

As Republicans face expanded challenges, the influx of funds from Trump and Musk is crucial for defending key territories without depleting resources. Additionally, the newly formed 'No Going Back' super PAC, though not officially tied to Trump's MAGA brand, strategically distances his influence amid shifting voter perceptions, allowing for discreet but impactful campaigning.