Lula Leads Bolsonaro in Election Runoff Polls

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a potential runoff for the October election. Datafolha’s poll indicates Lula with 46% and Bolsonaro with 44% of the vote, unchanged from last week. The poll surveyed 2,002 people with a margin of error of two percentage points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:31 IST
Lula Leads Bolsonaro in Election Runoff Polls
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is holding his lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the potential runoff for Brazil's upcoming October election, according to the latest poll by Datafolha released on Friday.

The poll indicates that Lula commands 46% of the vote, while Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, holds 44%. These figures have remained unchanged from the previous week's poll results.

Datafolha conducted the survey among 2,002 individuals, accounting for a margin of error of two percentage points, which could play a significant role in the tight race for the presidency.

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