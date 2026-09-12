Siniakova and Townsend: Dominant Duo Clinches Career Grand Slam

Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend achieved a team career Grand Slam victory after defeating Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the U.S. Open women's doubles final. This triumph marked Siniakova's 12th Grand Slam doubles title, making her the first to achieve the career Grand Slam with different partners, while Townsend became the sixth active player to accomplish this feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:32 IST
Siniakova and Townsend: Dominant Duo Clinches Career Grand Slam

In a spectacular display of skill and resilience, top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend secured a team career Grand Slam with a decisive 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory over American duo Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the U.S. Open women's doubles final.

Siniakova's triumph marked her 12th Grand Slam doubles title, distinguishing her as the first player to complete the career Grand Slam with two different partners, following her previous success with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Meanwhile, Townsend's win makes her only the sixth active female player to achieve this prestigious milestone in doubles.

Reflecting on their victory, Townsend expressed deep appreciation for the journey, highlighting the significance of clinching the title on the iconic Arthur Ashe stage. Siniakova, too, shared her pride in their hard-fought triumph and strong partnership, expressing hope for future successes.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026