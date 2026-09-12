Siniakova and Townsend: Dominant Duo Clinches Career Grand Slam
Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend achieved a team career Grand Slam victory after defeating Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the U.S. Open women's doubles final. This triumph marked Siniakova's 12th Grand Slam doubles title, making her the first to achieve the career Grand Slam with different partners, while Townsend became the sixth active player to accomplish this feat.
In a spectacular display of skill and resilience, top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend secured a team career Grand Slam with a decisive 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory over American duo Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the U.S. Open women's doubles final.
Siniakova's triumph marked her 12th Grand Slam doubles title, distinguishing her as the first player to complete the career Grand Slam with two different partners, following her previous success with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Meanwhile, Townsend's win makes her only the sixth active female player to achieve this prestigious milestone in doubles.
Reflecting on their victory, Townsend expressed deep appreciation for the journey, highlighting the significance of clinching the title on the iconic Arthur Ashe stage. Siniakova, too, shared her pride in their hard-fought triumph and strong partnership, expressing hope for future successes.
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