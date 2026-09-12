Escalation in Ukraine: The Rising Civilian Toll Amid Intensified Strikes

Russian air strikes in various Ukrainian regions on Saturday claimed six lives and left dozens injured, as reported by officials. Residential buildings and essential infrastructure bore the brunt of the attacks.

The frequency of civilian casualties has surged in Ukraine over the past two months. Russia has intensified its assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities, while Ukraine has targeted sites within Russia, including energy infrastructures. Vitaliy Bunechko, governor of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Region, confirmed that a Russian strike on a grocery store in Zvyahel resulted in two deaths. Additionally, two petrol stations and an undisclosed enterprise with foreign investment were also hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted attacks in Zaporizhzhia and his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. The governor of Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, reported two deaths and 11 injuries from these assaults. Kryvyi Rih's military administration head, Oleksandr Vilkul, stated that drone and missile attacks overnight resulted in two more fatalities in the city.