In a disturbing series of events, Russian forces launched drone attacks targeting civilian vehicles in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday. These strikes resulted in the deaths of three individuals in separate incidents over a span of 90 minutes, local officials reported.

Kramatorsk, a frontline city with significant strategic value, witnessed scenes of devastation as images surfaced on the Telegram app showing vehicles either smashed or in flames. Local authorities confirmed these were civilian cars and emphasized their status as non-military targets, underlining the randomness and tragedy of the attacks.

The attacks also left four people injured, further highlighting the growing peril faced by civilians caught in the midst of ongoing hostilities. Kramatorsk remains a focal point in the conflict, with the local council painting a grim picture of the daily challenges and threats residents endure as tensions persist in the region.