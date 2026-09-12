Drone Strikes in Kramatorsk: Civilian Casualties in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces attacked civilian vehicles with drones in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, killing three people. The attacks happened over 90 minutes, injuring four others, and highlighting the city's strategic importance. Local officials emphasized that the civilian cars were not military targets, shedding light on the dire situation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 22:27 IST
Drone Strikes in Kramatorsk: Civilian Casualties in Eastern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a disturbing series of events, Russian forces launched drone attacks targeting civilian vehicles in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday. These strikes resulted in the deaths of three individuals in separate incidents over a span of 90 minutes, local officials reported.

Kramatorsk, a frontline city with significant strategic value, witnessed scenes of devastation as images surfaced on the Telegram app showing vehicles either smashed or in flames. Local authorities confirmed these were civilian cars and emphasized their status as non-military targets, underlining the randomness and tragedy of the attacks.

The attacks also left four people injured, further highlighting the growing peril faced by civilians caught in the midst of ongoing hostilities. Kramatorsk remains a focal point in the conflict, with the local council painting a grim picture of the daily challenges and threats residents endure as tensions persist in the region.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026