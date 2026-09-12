BRICS Nations Unite with Joint Declaration in New Delhi
The BRICS group of nations reached a unanimous agreement on a joint declaration during the first day of their annual summit held in New Delhi. The announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
On the opening day of their annual summit in New Delhi, the BRICS group of nations reached a consensus on a joint declaration, as announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This significant agreement marks a pivotal moment for the alliance, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The declaration aims to foster greater collaboration and unity amongst these emerging economies.
As global dynamics shift, the BRICS nations are positioning themselves as a formidable economic and political bloc with growing influence on the world stage.