BRICS Nations Unite with Joint Declaration in New Delhi

The BRICS group of nations reached a unanimous agreement on a joint declaration during the first day of their annual summit held in New Delhi. The announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 16:20 IST
BRICS Nations Unite with Joint Declaration in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the opening day of their annual summit in New Delhi, the BRICS group of nations reached a consensus on a joint declaration, as announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This significant agreement marks a pivotal moment for the alliance, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The declaration aims to foster greater collaboration and unity amongst these emerging economies.

As global dynamics shift, the BRICS nations are positioning themselves as a formidable economic and political bloc with growing influence on the world stage.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026