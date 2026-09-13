World News Briefs: From Reviving Diplomatic Ties to Impactful Global Incidents

India and China's leadership are working towards rebuilding ties, emphasizing business and transport cooperation, following a military dispute over the Himalayan border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted President Xi Jinping in New Delhi, marking Xi's first visit in seven years amidst the BRICS summit.

In Syria, plans to develop a former military airport into a private jet hub have sparked controversy. Concerns over disturbing mass graves and infringing land rights are at the forefront, with the Syrian civil aviation authority pressing forward with the project's civilian reclassification.

Meanwhile, tensions escalate globally as Bulgaria investigates potential foul play in a fire at an EMCO weapons site. Concurrently, North Korea's ballistic missile tests prompt joint scrutiny by South Korean and U.S. forces, as geopolitical strains persist.