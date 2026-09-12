Bridging the Himalayan Gap: Xi Jinping Visits India for BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down in New Delhi on Saturday, marking a significant visit to India for the BRICS summit and discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit comes seven years after his last and is a crucial step in mending strained relations following a fatal border clash in 2020.

Upon arrival, Xi was warmly received with a red carpet and traditional Indian dance performances. The meeting between Xi and Modi, scheduled for Saturday evening, is their third in the past three years, signaling a cautious yet hopeful thaw in bilateral relations.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with new potential members like Egypt and the UAE, is convening in a time of global geopolitical upheaval, driven by conflicts such as the U.S.-Israeli confrontation, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, affecting global markets and security dynamics.