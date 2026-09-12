Strengthening Ties: Modi and Xi Push for Business Mobility

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have called for enhanced business connections and increased mobility between their nations, as a step towards mending relations strained by a 2020 military clash. Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 19:28 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Xi Push for Business Mobility

In a move to mend strained relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of boosting business connections and enhancing mobility between their countries.

The leadership summit of BRICS, held in New Delhi, became a platform for both leaders to discuss strategies to improve bilateral ties that suffered due to the 2020 military clash on the disputed Himalayan border.

Modi and Xi's meeting on the summit's sidelines underscores their commitment to rebuilding trust and fostering economic collaboration amidst geopolitical tensions.

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