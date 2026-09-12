Xi Jinping Urges BRICS to Broker Peace in Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the BRICS bloc to mediate the Middle East conflict during a summit in New Delhi. He emphasized collaboration among BRICS members, which now include several more nations, to promote global innovation and self-reliance. Xi also stressed strengthening Sino-Indian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 19:15 IST
Xi Jinping Urges BRICS to Broker Peace in Middle East
Xi Jinping

During a recent summit in New Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the BRICS bloc to take an active role in mediating the ongoing Middle East conflict, emphasizing its significance as a peacekeeping entity.

Xi highlighted China's commitment to working with other BRICS members, which expanded to include new countries like Egypt and Iran, in furthering their shared interests. The bloc, initially formed in 2009 to challenge Western dominance, now represents a substantial segment of the global population and economy.

Xi, who is set to chair BRICS next year, also discussed China's strategic vision for strengthening ties with India in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid improving relations despite past tensions.

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