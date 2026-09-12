Bridging Business Borders: India and China's Path Forward

India and China's leaders have pledged to enhance business and transport links amidst lingering boundary disputes. During a BRICS summit, Modi and Xi Jinping focused on resolving trade imbalances and increasing cultural exchanges. Despite eased military tensions, trade challenges persist, with India facing a significant trade deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 22:05 IST
Bridging Business Borders: India and China's Path Forward
Leaders

India and China's top leaders committed to strengthening business and transportation connections to repair ties strained by the 2020 Himalayan border clash. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, marking Xi Jinping's first visit to India in seven years.

Although military tensions have diminished, both countries continue to face significant commercial hurdles, including bureaucratic delays and restrictions. Leaders highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges and improved business relationships to boost mobility between the nations.

While bilateral trade has reached $155.6 billion, structural imbalances persist, with India experiencing a trade deficit exceeding $100 billion. Xi emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation despite ongoing border challenges.

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