Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced China-India Collaboration for BRICS Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a significant call for increased collaboration between China and India, aiming to strengthen the BRICS alliance. His appeal was reported by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Xi's push for cooperation emphasizes the importance of unity among BRICS nations to bolster their global standing. By fostering stronger ties with India, China seeks to create a more cohesive and influential BRICS partnership.

This initiative highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to bridge gaps and harness potential synergies among the member countries, fostering economic growth and strategic alignments in the region and beyond.