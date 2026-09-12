Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced China-India Collaboration for BRICS Development

President Xi Jinping has called for China and India to enhance their cooperation within the BRICS framework. His statement emphasizes strengthening ties and collaborative efforts to further develop BRICS countries, aiming for greater regional and global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:19 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced China-India Collaboration for BRICS Development
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a significant call for increased collaboration between China and India, aiming to strengthen the BRICS alliance. His appeal was reported by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Xi's push for cooperation emphasizes the importance of unity among BRICS nations to bolster their global standing. By fostering stronger ties with India, China seeks to create a more cohesive and influential BRICS partnership.

This initiative highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to bridge gaps and harness potential synergies among the member countries, fostering economic growth and strategic alignments in the region and beyond.

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