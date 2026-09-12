BRICS Summit Fosters Diplomatic Dialogue Amid Middle East Tensions

The BRICS summit, held in New Delhi, marked a significant diplomatic engagement between Iran and the UAE, focusing on Middle East tensions. A joint statement emphasized restraint, regional stability, and development. Despite ongoing conflicts, the summit highlighted the bloc's efforts to influence global governance and diplomatic dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 20:37 IST
BRICS Summit Fosters Diplomatic Dialogue Amid Middle East Tensions
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At the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Iran and the United Arab Emirates signed a joint statement calling for restraint in the Middle East conflict, marking a key moment in their diplomatic relations. This interaction between Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince represented the highest-level meeting since the conflict began.

The talks centered on pressing regional and international issues, with both leaders advocating for de-escalation and regional stability. This summit, part of BRICS' expanding influence, served as a test of the bloc's diplomatic prowess in the global arena traditionally led by Western powers.

The meeting also spotlighted efforts to mend the strained ties between Iran and the UAE, even as hostilities occasionally resume. The BRICS bloc is now poised to play a larger role in global governance, aiming to reshape international institutions toward enhanced equity and justice.

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