At the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Iran and the United Arab Emirates signed a joint statement calling for restraint in the Middle East conflict, marking a key moment in their diplomatic relations. This interaction between Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince represented the highest-level meeting since the conflict began.

The talks centered on pressing regional and international issues, with both leaders advocating for de-escalation and regional stability. This summit, part of BRICS' expanding influence, served as a test of the bloc's diplomatic prowess in the global arena traditionally led by Western powers.

The meeting also spotlighted efforts to mend the strained ties between Iran and the UAE, even as hostilities occasionally resume. The BRICS bloc is now poised to play a larger role in global governance, aiming to reshape international institutions toward enhanced equity and justice.