Ugo Ugochukwu Makes History: First American F3 Champion Triumphs in Spain

Ugo Ugochukwu, a former McLaren junior driver, has become the first American to win the FIA Formula Three Championship. He clinched the title at the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing 14 points ahead of Briton Freddie Slater. Ugochukwu has joined the ranks of previous champions now competing in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 15:04 IST
Ugo Ugochukwu Makes History: First American F3 Champion Triumphs in Spain

In a historic achievement, former McLaren junior driver Ugo Ugochukwu captured the FIA Formula Three Championship title at the Spanish Grand Prix. Ugochukwu, 19, became the first American to secure this title by finishing second in the final round of the season for Campos Racing at the Madring.

The New York-born driver defeated his closest challenger, Briton Freddie Slater, by 14 points, reversing a previous 15-point deficit. This victory in the junior series, which is just one step below Formula Two on the path to Formula One, marks a significant milestone in Ugochukwu's racing career.

Ugochukwu's triumph places him alongside former F3 champions like Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto, who currently race in Formula One with McLaren and Audi, respectively. Reflecting on his victory, Ugochukwu emphasized the importance of a clean performance, stating, "No mistakes, brought it home and super pleased."

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