Java Sea Tragedy: Search for Survivors Continues

Indonesian rescuers intensified efforts to find 130 people still missing from a passenger ship that sank in the Java Sea. While 113 individuals were evacuated, six were reported dead. The ship, with 243 on board, vanished during bad weather after departing Surabaya for Banjarmasin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 15:03 IST
Java Sea Tragedy: Search for Survivors Continues

In a desperate rescue operation, Indonesian authorities are searching for 130 people from a passenger ship that tragically sank in the Java Sea. The vessel, carrying 243 passengers, disappeared amid severe weather conditions after leaving Surabaya for Banjarmasin.

The search mission continues after 113 passengers were successfully evacuated, and six fatalities were confirmed. According to I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin search and rescue office, survivors are being routed to an East Java port.

Indonesia, an archipelago heavily dependent on sea routes due to its geography, often sees such tragedies due to inadequate enforcement of safety standards. This incident underscores the urgent need for improved maritime safety laws in the region.

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