Clash Over Casablanca: Morocco's Controversial World Cup Bid
Morocco's prime minister criticized a top soccer official over claims that Casablanca will host the 2030 World Cup final, despite no confirmation from FIFA. The decision remains pending among co-hosts Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. The issue surfaces ahead of upcoming elections amid construction of a proposed stadium.
Morocco's prime minister has openly criticized the nation's top soccer official following a bold assertion about the 2030 World Cup final venue. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation President, Fouzi Lekjaa, claimed at a political event that Casablanca would host the event, a decision yet to be confirmed by FIFA.
FIFA has not determined which co-host among Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will hold the final. Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, calling for respect and collaboration with allies, expressed his concerns during a pre-election rally.
The controversy arises as Morocco constructs a new 115,000-seat stadium, aimed for completion by 2027, as talks about the final's location remain unsettled. Lekjaa's remarks drew criticism, yet the RMFF remains silent on the dispute.
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