Clash Over Casablanca: Morocco's Controversial World Cup Bid

Morocco's prime minister has openly criticized the nation's top soccer official following a bold assertion about the 2030 World Cup final venue. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation President, Fouzi Lekjaa, claimed at a political event that Casablanca would host the event, a decision yet to be confirmed by FIFA.

FIFA has not determined which co-host among Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will hold the final. Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, calling for respect and collaboration with allies, expressed his concerns during a pre-election rally.

The controversy arises as Morocco constructs a new 115,000-seat stadium, aimed for completion by 2027, as talks about the final's location remain unsettled. Lekjaa's remarks drew criticism, yet the RMFF remains silent on the dispute.