Iraqi Commander Dismissed After Drone Attack Discovery

An Iraqi military commander was removed from his position following investigations revealing the origin of recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia was Iraq. The commander was responsible for operations in Maysan province, as stated by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:29 IST
Iraqi Commander Dismissed After Drone Attack Discovery
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An Iraqi military commander has been relieved of duty following confirmation that recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia originated from Iraq.

The announcement came from the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, detailing the outcomes of the investigations carried out.

The dismissed commander was overseeing military operations in the southern Maysan province of Iraq.

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