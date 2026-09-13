Canada Eyes Closer Union with Europe Amidst US Trade Tensions

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is exploring the possibility of Canada becoming an associate member of the European Union. This strategic move comes amid a trade dispute with the United States, leading Canada to strengthen ties with the EU. Talks involve visa-free access, economic collaboration, and other strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 21:51 IST
Canada Eyes Closer Union with Europe Amidst US Trade Tensions
Mark Carney

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is seeking to establish a closer relationship with the European Union. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Canada is exploring the possibility of becoming an 'associate member' of the EU, a move that the bloc is considering despite its historically rigid membership rules.

The trade tensions with the United States have motivated Canada to look for new alliances. The worsening relations between Ottawa and Washington, sparked by President Donald Trump’s trade policies, have intensified the need for alternative trading partners. This shift comes amid the imposition of tariffs on billions in cross-border trade, urging Canada to re-evaluate its strategic economic partnerships.

In discussions with the EU, Canada aims to allow goods, services, and workers to move freely within strategic supply chains such as energy and AI. Additionally, joint initiatives like data centers, cloud storage, and energy infrastructure developments have been proposed. As Carney engages with EU leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, talks also include potential visa-free movement for Canadians in the EU, highlighting efforts to cement stronger economic and cultural ties.

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