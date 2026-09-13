Trump's $5,000 Payout Proposal: A Political Gamble?

President Donald Trump announced a bold proposal to send $5,000 to every U.S. adult, contingent on Republicans maintaining control of Congress in the forthcoming elections. Trump, speaking to reporters in Ireland, assured that the government could afford such payouts, pointing to substantial revenue increases.

The proposal, first mentioned during a speech at the Republican Party convention, quickly sparked debate. Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, dismissed it as unserious. House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged the need for congressional approval and highlighted the complexities of funding the promise.

Critics, including Democrat Senator Mallory McMorrow, expressed skepticism over the feasibility of this plan. Meanwhile, consumer watchdog co-president Lisa Gilbert denounced the move as a transparent attempt to sway voters with financial incentives, criticizing it as contrary to democratic principles.