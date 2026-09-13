Houthi Advance: Redrawing Power Dynamics in the Gulf

The Houthi capture of Yemen's Red Sea coast is shifting the Gulf's power dynamics, favoring Iran and challenging Saudi Arabia and its allies. Controlling Bab el-Mandeb threatens Saudi oil exports, compelling Gulf states to reconsider negotiations with Iran to maintain trade and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 22:20 IST
Houthi Advance: Redrawing Power Dynamics in the Gulf

Houthi forces have gained strategic control of Yemen's Red Sea coastline, altering the Gulf's power dynamics and bolstering Iran's influence, posing tough decisions for Saudi Arabia.

By overseeing Bab el-Mandeb, critical for global shipping, the Houthis, backed by Iran, are pressuring Saudi oil exports, aiming to escalate prices and regional tensions.

In response, Gulf states, feeling pressured, are engaging in dialogues with Iran to secure economic stability, signaling a potential shift from reliance on Washington's security assurances.

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