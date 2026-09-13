Houthi Advance: Redrawing Power Dynamics in the Gulf

Houthi forces have gained strategic control of Yemen's Red Sea coastline, altering the Gulf's power dynamics and bolstering Iran's influence, posing tough decisions for Saudi Arabia.

By overseeing Bab el-Mandeb, critical for global shipping, the Houthis, backed by Iran, are pressuring Saudi oil exports, aiming to escalate prices and regional tensions.

In response, Gulf states, feeling pressured, are engaging in dialogues with Iran to secure economic stability, signaling a potential shift from reliance on Washington's security assurances.