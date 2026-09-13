Bridging Divides: Iran and UAE Look to the Future

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced productive talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled in New Delhi during the BRICS summit. Both leaders have agreed to move beyond past conflicts and focus on building a cooperative future, marking a significant step in international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:17 IST
Bridging Divides: Iran and UAE Look to the Future
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In a significant diplomatic development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed fruitful discussions with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, signifying a thawing of relations between Iran and the UAE, as both leaders agreed to look beyond past grievances.

This rapprochement highlights a mutual desire to build a cooperative future, an assertion by Pezeshkian, which could reshape international diplomacy in the region.

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