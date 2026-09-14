Sweden's Election Battle: Centre-Left Bloc's Narrow Lead Sparks Uncertainty

Sweden's national election results on Sunday revealed a deadlocked race, with a slight advantage for the centre-left bloc headed by Social Democrats' leader Magdalena Andersson. According to the election authority's partial count, the bloc is expected to secure 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, known as the Riksdag.

The existing right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, is projected to win 174 seats. While the election is unlikely to alter Sweden's pro-Western and pro-Ukraine stance, it remains uncertain whether Kristersson's hard-right migration policies will continue.

With the race being so close, the final result may not be available until all overseas ballots are counted. Kristersson's potential coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats has raised concerns among voters, and electoral success for the Sweden Democrats may impact far-right parties across Europe.