Sweden's Election Battle: Centre-Left Bloc's Narrow Lead Sparks Uncertainty

Sweden's national election has resulted in a tight race, with the centre-left bloc led by Magdalena Andersson holding a slim lead over the right-wing bloc of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The election's outcome could influence Sweden's stance on migration, and its decision may not be known for several days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 03:38 IST
Sweden's Election Battle: Centre-Left Bloc's Narrow Lead Sparks Uncertainty
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Sweden's national election results on Sunday revealed a deadlocked race, with a slight advantage for the centre-left bloc headed by Social Democrats' leader Magdalena Andersson. According to the election authority's partial count, the bloc is expected to secure 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, known as the Riksdag.

The existing right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, is projected to win 174 seats. While the election is unlikely to alter Sweden's pro-Western and pro-Ukraine stance, it remains uncertain whether Kristersson's hard-right migration policies will continue.

With the race being so close, the final result may not be available until all overseas ballots are counted. Kristersson's potential coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats has raised concerns among voters, and electoral success for the Sweden Democrats may impact far-right parties across Europe.

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