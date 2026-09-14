Sweden's Election Battle: Centre-Left Bloc's Narrow Lead Sparks Uncertainty
Sweden's national election has resulted in a tight race, with the centre-left bloc led by Magdalena Andersson holding a slim lead over the right-wing bloc of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The election's outcome could influence Sweden's stance on migration, and its decision may not be known for several days.
Sweden's national election results on Sunday revealed a deadlocked race, with a slight advantage for the centre-left bloc headed by Social Democrats' leader Magdalena Andersson. According to the election authority's partial count, the bloc is expected to secure 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, known as the Riksdag.
The existing right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, is projected to win 174 seats. While the election is unlikely to alter Sweden's pro-Western and pro-Ukraine stance, it remains uncertain whether Kristersson's hard-right migration policies will continue.
With the race being so close, the final result may not be available until all overseas ballots are counted. Kristersson's potential coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats has raised concerns among voters, and electoral success for the Sweden Democrats may impact far-right parties across Europe.