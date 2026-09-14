Sikkim's New Mini Secretariat: A Hub for Accessible Public Services

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the 'Vastu Puja' for the Jan Seva Bhawan at Lumsey, Gangtok, marking the formal readiness of the newly constructed Mini Secretariat. The facility, named 'Jan Seva One,' is designed to house multiple government departments, providing easier access to public services.

CM Tamang emphasized the building's role in enhancing public accessibility. He noted that the name 'Jan Seva One' reflects the objective of making government services more conveniently accessible, ensuring that even those from distant areas can efficiently complete their administrative tasks.

Constructed at a cost of ₹490 crore, the project may see minimal additional expenses for extra amenities. CM Tamang reassured that financial obligations have been met. The modern corporate-style design includes designated office spaces following government norms and conference rooms to accommodate meetings of all sizes.