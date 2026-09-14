Sikkim Unveils 'Jan Seva One': A Modern Hub for Public Services

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the 'Vastu Puja' of Jan Seva Bhawan in Gangtok. The Mini Secretariat will house key government departments, enhancing accessibility to services. Built at a cost of ₹490 crore, it features corporate-style design and conference facilities, prioritizing efficient public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:19 IST
Sikkim Unveils 'Jan Seva One': A Modern Hub for Public Services
Sikkim CM Tamang attends Vastu Puja of new Mini Secretariat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the 'Vastu Puja' ceremony for the newly constructed Jan Seva Bhawan, also known as the Mini Secretariat, in Lumsey, Gangtok, on Monday. The event marked the start of formal operations for the government building, officially named 'Jan Seva One'.

CM Tamang emphasized that the facility was designed to centralize government services, making them more accessible to the public. Positioned to house pivotal departments such as the Rural Development, Education, and Health and Family Welfare, as well as the Sikkim Public Service Commission and others, 'Jan Seva One' aims to streamline public service delivery across the state.

The construction of the building cost ₹490 crore, with some minimal work yet to be completed. The corporate-style edifice is designed with an allocation of space according to central government norms, offering dedicated conference rooms for significant meetings. The relocation of departments to the new building is imminent, promising enhanced public service accessibility.

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