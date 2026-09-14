Rashid Alvi Criticizes BJP's Emphasis on UCC Amidst Economic Concerns

Congress leader Rashid Alvi challenges the BJP's focus on implementing the Uniform Civil Code, questioning its impact on economic issues and alleging discrimination against Muslims. Alvi also criticizes the BRICS Delhi Declaration for inadequate handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and food arrangements for international guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:22 IST
Rashid Alvi Criticizes BJP's Emphasis on UCC Amidst Economic Concerns
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi sharply criticized the BJP-led government's push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), questioning its ability to tackle pressing issues like unemployment, economic instability, and rising fuel prices. Alvi accused the government of using the UCC as a pretext to target the Muslim community.

In an interview with ANI, Alvi remarked, 'For the past 12 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party's actions have consistently gone against Muslims. Will the UCC address our economic woes, reduce unemployment, or bring down fuel prices? The decision to implement it across 21 states seems steeped in stubbornness and a deliberate effort to marginalize Muslims.'

His comments followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of implementing the UCC in all 21 BJP-governed states by 2029. Alvi also challenged the BRICS Delhi Declaration, criticizing the lack of accountability for the Pahalgam terror attack and the decision to serve vegetarian meals to foreign guests at the summit.

'There are glaring omissions in the BRICS Delhi Declaration. Where is the accountability for the Pahalgam incident? Such empty declarations serve no purpose,' Alvi stated. He also criticized the hospitality accorded to international guests, arguing that the imposition of vegetarian meals demonstrated a lack of respect for cultural preferences.

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