Prabowo Appoints New Finance Minister

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Suahasil Nazara as the new finance minister. This appointment follows the replacement of Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, as announced during a ceremony on Monday. The decision marks a significant change in Indonesia's financial leadership under Prabowo's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:08 IST
Prabowo Appoints New Finance Minister

In a significant reshuffle, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Suahasil Nazara as the new finance minister.

The announcement came during a formal ceremony on Monday, where it was revealed that Nazara would be taking over from Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa.

This leadership change underlines the strategic shifts in Indonesia's financial policies under President Prabowo's tenure.

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