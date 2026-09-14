Prabowo Subianto's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle: A Closer Look

In a significant shake-up, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto dismissed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, appointing Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara in his place, the president's office announced on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Suahasil Nazara, who had held the position of deputy finance minister since 2019, was witnessed by senior officials as he arrived at the state palace. The change followed Sadewa's unexpected departure from a parliamentary hearing earlier that day.

This move marks another shift in Prabowo's cabinet since he assumed the presidency nearly two years ago. Among the notable changes, Sudaryono was appointed head of the National Nutrition Agency in July, reflecting the administration's focus on key policy areas.