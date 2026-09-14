Indonesia's Financial Leadership Shift Amid Economic Turmoil

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has replaced Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa with Suahasil Nazara amid economic instability. Nazara aims to maintain the fiscal deficit under 3% of GDP. Purbaya's tenure saw economic challenges, including a weak currency and fiscal deficit, leading to downgraded credit ratings and investor concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:35 IST
Indonesia's Financial Leadership Shift Amid Economic Turmoil
finance minister

In a significant political maneuver, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has dismissed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, appointing his deputy, Suahasil Nazara, as the new finance minister. The decision was officially announced on Monday by the president's office.

Suahasil Nazara, who served as deputy finance minister since 2019, participated in the swearing-in ceremony at the state palace. In his inaugural speech, Nazara emphasized his commitment to maintaining a credible state budget, pledging to keep the fiscal deficit below the 3% GDP threshold and aligning the budget with government priorities.

Purbaya's removal comes after a turbulent year marked by a declining rupiah and increasing fiscal deficit. His tenure was contentious, punctuated by quick liquidity injections into the banking sector, which created tension with the central bank. Indonesia's credit ratings were downgraded, reflecting concerns over fiscal policy and economic growth.

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