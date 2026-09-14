Elon Musk's Victory in Legal Battle Against Apple

Elon Musk's companies, X Corp and SpaceXAI, have successfully resolved a federal lawsuit in Texas against Apple. The lawsuit alleged that Apple conspired to monopolize markets related to smartphones and generative AI chatbots. The resolution marks a significant legal win for Musk's enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:10 IST
Elon Musk's Victory in Legal Battle Against Apple
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's companies, X Corp and SpaceXAI, have announced they have resolved their federal lawsuit against tech giant Apple. The lawsuit, filed in Texas, accused Apple of conspiring to monopolize the markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.

The legal battle centered around claims that Apple's practices were stifling competition, particularly in the cutting-edge arenas of smartphone technology and artificial intelligence.

With this resolution, Musk's companies have secured a significant victory, bringing an end to the legal dispute that had captured industry attention.

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