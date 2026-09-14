India and MERCOSUR Set to Enhance Trade Ties with Expanded Agreement

India and MERCOSUR have initiated discussions to expand their Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to deepen economic relations and increase trade opportunities. The pact's expansion will involve digital trade enhancements, including electronic Certificates of Origin, boosting efficiency and reducing costs for businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:11 IST
India and MERCOSUR Set to Enhance Trade Ties with Expanded Agreement
India, MERCOSUR begin talks to widen trade pact. (File Photo-X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

India and the South American trade bloc MERCOSUR have embarked on negotiations to broaden their existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The aim is to bolster economic connections and facilitate enhanced trade and business prospects, announced India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal alongside Uruguay's Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin.

MERCOSUR, comprising several South American nations, currently enjoys a PTA with India that allows for preferential tariff reductions on select items. The Commerce Ministry indicated that both parties are working towards including more sectors of shared interest under this expanded framework, which is designed to further solidify economic interactions and provide more advantages to private enterprises.

The recent bilateral efforts also include steps to digitalize trade processes between India and MERCOSUR. A significant development is the signing of the First Additional Protocol to the PTA by officials from India and MERCOSUR, enabling the use of electronic Certificates of Origin with the same legal standing as physical ones. This initiative, aligned with domestic regulations, aims to support a shift towards paperless trade, cut transaction costs, and streamline the certification process.

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