Election Victory Alters Strategic Equation in Okinawa

A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi triumphed in Okinawa's gubernatorial election on Sunday, overcoming a rival opposed to Tokyo's military expansion plans. The election outcome could alter dynamics on the strategically crucial island chain near Taiwan and China.

Genta Koja, 42, defeated two-term incumbent Denny Tamaki, 66, securing 59% of the vote. The election result, announced early Monday, concluded Tamaki's 12-year leadership, often marked by opposition to the central government. His defeat may undermine local resistance to the relocation of U.S. Marines within Okinawa.

In light of Koja's victory, Japan's government announced plans to advance with military relocations and potentially expand military access to civilian facilities. This development coincides with Prime Minister Takaichi's forthcoming national security strategy, aiming for Japan's largest military build-up since World War Two, to deter Chinese aggression in East Asia.