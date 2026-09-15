Colombia's Record Budget Approval Amid Fiscal Challenges
Colombia's Congress approved a record 2027 spending budget of 634.9 trillion pesos, amid worsening public finances. President Abelardo De La Espriella pledged a tax reform to address a projected 9.4% fiscal deficit of GDP. He blamed previous government mismanagement for the nation's financial challenges.
In an extraordinary session, Colombia's Congress approved a 2027 spending budget of 634.9 trillion pesos, despite dire warnings about the country's mounting fiscal challenges. This comes as the government grapples with a staggering fiscal deficit and increasing public debt.
The legislature's approval, which followed amendments prompted by a devastating August earthquake, enables the newly elected right-wing administration to allocate resources amid an already strained economy. Finance Minister Miguel Gomez admitted the constraints, stating that this is the most feasible budget under current economic circumstances.
To alleviate this fiscal burden, President Abelardo De La Espriella announced intentions for a tax reform, dubbed the "Rescue Law," aiming to bring the deficit down to 7.2% of GDP. He attributed the fiscal downturn to his predecessor Gustavo Petro, citing corruption and resource mismanagement.
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