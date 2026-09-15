Russia's Parliamentary Elections Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Russia conducts its first parliamentary election since the war with Ukraine. The election, held under a tightly controlled political system, is expected to favor the ruling United Russia party, led by President Putin. Key aspects include the lack of real opposition and voting in Russian-controlled Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 11:30 IST
Russia's Parliamentary Elections Amidst Ukraine Conflict
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Russia is holding parliamentary elections from September 18 to 20, marking its first election since launching a full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. The political system remains tightly controlled, and the ruling United Russia party, backed by President Vladimir Putin, is expected to maintain its dominance in the 450-seat State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

The key focus during the elections will be on who is being elected and the lack of significant opposition. Observers note that the political landscape is dominated by the ruling party, limiting the presence of real opposition voices.

Voting procedures have been extended to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, which is a significant point of interest in the electoral process. Reporting by Reuters and edited by Hugh Lawson highlights these critical aspects as the election progresses.

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