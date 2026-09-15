Drone Strike Disrupts Lives in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian drone attack resulted in the death of one person and caused power outages in parts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, according to the acting regional governor. The attack also damaged an infrastructure facility, further disrupting the lives of the regional inhabitants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 12:40 IST
Drone Strike Disrupts Lives in Zaporizhzhia
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A Russian drone strike has claimed a life and caused widespread power outages in the southeast Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials report.

The incident occurred late Tuesday, as disclosed by acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin, who confirmed the assault had targeted an infrastructure facility.

The attack brought additional disruption to the region, with local authorities scrambling to restore electricity and reassess vital security measures for protecting civilian areas.

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