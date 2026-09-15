Health Insurance Coverage in the U.S. for 2025: Census Bureau Insights

The Census Bureau reported that most people in the United States had health insurance for some or all of 2025. However, 7.9% remained uninsured throughout the year. This figure did not represent a significant change from the previous year's statistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:47 IST
Health Insurance Coverage in the U.S. for 2025: Census Bureau Insights
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According to recent findings by the Census Bureau, the majority of Americans were covered by health insurance at some point in 2025. However, a significant minority, 7.9%, remained without coverage for the entire year.

This figure, while noteworthy, did not represent a significant deviation from the statistics reported the previous year by the Census Bureau.

The data underscores a consistent gap in health insurance coverage that has persisted despite various policy efforts.

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