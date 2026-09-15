U.S. Economic Progress: Poverty Falls, Incomes Rise
The U.S. poverty rate decreased slightly in 2025, while the median household income reached a historic high. The Census Bureau reported a 0.5 percentage point reduction in the poverty rate to 10.2%, alongside a significant 6% rise in median household income to $87,460.
The U.S. government's latest data reveals a promising economic trend with the poverty rate decreasing in 2025. According to the Census Bureau's report on Tuesday, the poverty rate fell by 0.5 percentage points, landing at 10.2% last year.
This improvement is complemented by the supplementary poverty measure, which stood at 13.1%. At the same time, American households are experiencing financial growth.
Median household income, a critical economic indicator, surged by 6%, reaching a record $87,460, marking a significant milestone in the nation's quest for economic stability.
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