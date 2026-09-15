U.S. Economic Progress: Poverty Falls, Incomes Rise

The U.S. poverty rate decreased slightly in 2025, while the median household income reached a historic high. The Census Bureau reported a 0.5 percentage point reduction in the poverty rate to 10.2%, alongside a significant 6% rise in median household income to $87,460.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:52 IST
U.S. Economic Progress: Poverty Falls, Incomes Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government's latest data reveals a promising economic trend with the poverty rate decreasing in 2025. According to the Census Bureau's report on Tuesday, the poverty rate fell by 0.5 percentage points, landing at 10.2% last year.

This improvement is complemented by the supplementary poverty measure, which stood at 13.1%. At the same time, American households are experiencing financial growth.

Median household income, a critical economic indicator, surged by 6%, reaching a record $87,460, marking a significant milestone in the nation's quest for economic stability.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026