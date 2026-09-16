On Wednesday, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun called for nations around the world to cease engaging in provocative actions. He emphasized the importance of addressing the renewal of outdated historical trends, which could potentially lead to conflict.

His remarks were delivered during the opening speech of this week's Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a significant event focused on security discussions. The forum offers a platform for defense figures and experts to exchange ideas and insights on pressing global security challenges.

Reported by Mei Mei Chu from Beijing, with contributions from writer Greg Torode in Hong Kong and edited by Tom Hogue, the statement highlights China's stance amidst rising global tensions.