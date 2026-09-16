Call for Calm: Chinese Defense Minister Advocates Restraint
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun urged nations to halt provocative actions and counter the revival of outdated historical tendencies during his speech at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum. The forum, focused on security, serves as a platform for dialogue among global defense officials and experts.
On Wednesday, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun called for nations around the world to cease engaging in provocative actions. He emphasized the importance of addressing the renewal of outdated historical trends, which could potentially lead to conflict.
His remarks were delivered during the opening speech of this week's Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a significant event focused on security discussions. The forum offers a platform for defense figures and experts to exchange ideas and insights on pressing global security challenges.
Reported by Mei Mei Chu from Beijing, with contributions from writer Greg Torode in Hong Kong and edited by Tom Hogue, the statement highlights China's stance amidst rising global tensions.