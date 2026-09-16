Seoul Court Orders North Korea to Pay Millions for Demolition

A Seoul court ruled that North Korea must pay 44.6 billion won for destroying an inter-Korean liaison office in 2020. This lawsuit, initiated by South Korea's conservative government under President Yoon Suk Yeol in June 2023, marks a significant legal stance against North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 06:38 IST
Seoul Court Orders North Korea to Pay Millions for Demolition

A pivotal legal decision unfolded as a Seoul court decreed North Korea to compensate 44.6 billion won ($32.5 million) following its 2020 annihilation of an inter-Korean liaison office.

The lawsuit, piloted by South Korea's conservative leadership under the stewardship of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was initiated in June 2023.

This case underscores a historic legal effort by South Korea to hold its northern neighbor accountable for aggressive actions.

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