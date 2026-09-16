Seoul Court Orders North Korea to Pay Millions for Demolition

A pivotal legal decision unfolded as a Seoul court decreed North Korea to compensate 44.6 billion won ($32.5 million) following its 2020 annihilation of an inter-Korean liaison office.

The lawsuit, piloted by South Korea's conservative leadership under the stewardship of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was initiated in June 2023.

This case underscores a historic legal effort by South Korea to hold its northern neighbor accountable for aggressive actions.