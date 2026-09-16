Seoul Court Orders North Korea to Pay Millions for Demolition
A Seoul court ruled that North Korea must pay 44.6 billion won for destroying an inter-Korean liaison office in 2020. This lawsuit, initiated by South Korea's conservative government under President Yoon Suk Yeol in June 2023, marks a significant legal stance against North Korea.
A pivotal legal decision unfolded as a Seoul court decreed North Korea to compensate 44.6 billion won ($32.5 million) following its 2020 annihilation of an inter-Korean liaison office.
The lawsuit, piloted by South Korea's conservative leadership under the stewardship of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was initiated in June 2023.
This case underscores a historic legal effort by South Korea to hold its northern neighbor accountable for aggressive actions.