Trial Verdict Looms for Former Kosovo Leader Hashim Thaci

The Kosovo war crimes tribunal is set to deliver a critical judgement on former president Hashim Thaci and several KLA leaders, charged with war crimes during the 1990s conflict in Serbia. Thaci's supporters are anxious, viewing him as a national hero, while the tribunal remains unpopular in Kosovo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 06:31 IST
Trial Verdict Looms for Former Kosovo Leader Hashim Thaci

The Kosovo war crimes tribunal is poised to render its verdict on former president Hashim Thaci and other commanders accused of atrocities during the 1990s conflict with Serbia. Prosecutors have called for 45-year sentences, which are staunchly denied by the defendants.

The tension surrounding the trial underscores the enduring legacy of the Kosovo-Serbia conflict. Large screens in Kosovo towns broadcast the countdown to the verdict, with public sentiment remaining divided. Authorities are on alert for potential unrest.

While the KLA figures face serious allegations, including murder and torture, defense lawyers contest any direct evidence implicating Thaci. The tribunal's decision could further shape the region's fraught political landscape.

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