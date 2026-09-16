Lukashenko's Political Amends: Belarus Pardons Prominent Prisoners

In a significant development, Belarus has initiated a fresh wave of pardons for political prisoners, a decision made following negotiations between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. envoy John Coale, reports suggest. The discussions have resulted in an interim agreement, as confirmed by Coale to the Belarusian state news agency, Belta.

Under this deal, Belarus will free 25 political prisoners, while the United States agrees to lift sanctions from two Belarusian companies, offering a flicker of potential diplomatic thaw. Relatives of some inmates have already been notified of their imminent release from penal colonies.

Despite these moves, human rights group Viasna reveals that over 900 political prisoners remain incarcerated in Belarus. The government, allied with Russia, denies the existence of political prisoners, dismissing accusations from rights groups and exiled opposition of ongoing repression.