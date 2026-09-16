European Stocks Rebound with Banking Boost Amid Fed's Rate Decision Watch

European shares showed gains as oil prices paused, focusing attention on the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh. Banking stocks led the recovery with JPMorgan's positive outlook on investment banking. British inflation rose, while Soitec and Barratt's stocks saw significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 14:37 IST
European Stocks Rebound with Banking Boost Amid Fed's Rate Decision Watch
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European stocks experienced an uptick on Wednesday following two sessions of declines, stimulated by a pause in the oil price rally. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.2%, reaching 635.56 points as of 0838 GMT. Investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, with a significant expectation of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike guided by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. According to Fiona Cincotta of StoneX, Warsh's aversion to forward guidance has placed emphasis on the updated projections for growth and inflation.

Concerns over inflation, exacerbated by the Iran conflict, have led to a reevaluation of rate expectations, impacting global bond yields and risk assets. Meanwhile, oil prices decreased by nearly 1% due to an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories. European banking shares were early winners, recovering from a slump that previously dragged the STOXX 600 to a three-month low. During a Barclays conference, U.S. bank executives provided varying outlooks, with JPMorgan forecasting significant growth in investment banking fees and trading revenue, driving positive sentiment in the market.

In the European context, stocks of Barclays and Standard Chartered saw gains, coinciding with reports of British inflation rising to 3.1% in August. The FTSE 100 gained lightly by 0.2%. Notably, shares of Soitec surged following a stock upgrade by J.P. Morgan, while Barratt Redrow displayed a substantial increase after surpassing profit expectations. Pan African Resources also reported more than doubled revenue, contributing to the optimistic atmosphere among European investors.

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