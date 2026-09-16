Global Markets Steady as Traders Anticipate Fed Decision

Global stock markets exhibited tentative gains on Wednesday, signaling investor anticipation ahead of a critical U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Recent increases in government bond yields and oil prices appeared to pause, offering markets a momentary breather.

MSCI's global equities index inched up by 0.1% following losses in the previous two sessions, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, ending a four-day losing streak. European markets opened with positive momentum, with the STOXX 600 index up by 0.3%.

The U.S. stock futures rose, reflecting a rebound from Tuesday's losses when the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond reached its highest point since 2007. The Federal Reserve's decision, expected later in the day, is closely watched for its potential impact on financial markets.