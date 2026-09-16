Global Markets Steady as Traders Anticipate Fed Decision
Global stock markets showed slight gains on Wednesday as investors awaited a crucial interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note hit a high not seen since 2007 on Tuesday, influencing bond markets. The outcome of the Fed's meeting holds importance for stock market dynamics.
Global stock markets exhibited tentative gains on Wednesday, signaling investor anticipation ahead of a critical U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Recent increases in government bond yields and oil prices appeared to pause, offering markets a momentary breather.
MSCI's global equities index inched up by 0.1% following losses in the previous two sessions, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, ending a four-day losing streak. European markets opened with positive momentum, with the STOXX 600 index up by 0.3%.
The U.S. stock futures rose, reflecting a rebound from Tuesday's losses when the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond reached its highest point since 2007. The Federal Reserve's decision, expected later in the day, is closely watched for its potential impact on financial markets.