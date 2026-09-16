Backing Merz: CDU Premiers Unite in Support of Leader
Eight state premiers from Germany's Christian Democrats party have expressed their support for Chancellor Friedrich Merz amid speculation about his potential resignation following a state election defeat. They emphasize the need for political stability and action rather than personnel debates ahead of impending elections in European countries.
In a show of solidarity, eight state premiers from the Christian Democrats, led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, endorsed him through a joint statement on Wednesday.
The letter aims to silence rumors of Merz's early resignation following a significant electoral setback. It stresses the importance of stability in Germany's political sphere, especially with upcoming uncertain elections in European countries like Poland, Italy, and France.
The premiers emphasized that restoring public trust in the Christian Democrats requires listening and decisive political action, not internal debates over personnel. The party plans a special meeting on Sunday to strategize their response and show unity under Merz's leadership.
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