India Eases Export Registration for Small Businesses

In a significant policy shift, India has eased export regulations by waiving the requirement for registration certificates for shipments valued at up to 300,000 rupees ($3,125), according to a government statement released on Wednesday.

The move, part of an amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy, is designed to reduce compliance burdens on small businesses and first-time exporters, thereby promoting a more dynamic export environment.

The change will facilitate a larger volume of low-value export transactions through postal, courier, and e-commerce channels, marking a step forward in streamlining India's export processes.