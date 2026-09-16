India Eases Export Registration for Small Businesses

India has simplified export regulations by eliminating the need for registration certificates for shipments valued up to 300,000 rupees ($3,125). This regulatory relaxation aims to benefit small businesses and first-time exporters, facilitating low-value transactions through postal, courier, and e-commerce channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:03 IST
India Eases Export Registration for Small Businesses
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In a significant policy shift, India has eased export regulations by waiving the requirement for registration certificates for shipments valued at up to 300,000 rupees ($3,125), according to a government statement released on Wednesday.

The move, part of an amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy, is designed to reduce compliance burdens on small businesses and first-time exporters, thereby promoting a more dynamic export environment.

The change will facilitate a larger volume of low-value export transactions through postal, courier, and e-commerce channels, marking a step forward in streamlining India's export processes.

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