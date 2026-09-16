Houthi Attacks: Unconfirmed Airbase Strikes Shake Saudi Arabia

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced attacks on a Saudi airbase and Aramco facilities. Despite these claims, Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the reported strikes, leading to uncertainty over the situation. The absence of verification raises questions about the accuracy and implications of such attacks on regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:17 IST
Houthi Attacks: Unconfirmed Airbase Strikes Shake Saudi Arabia
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Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree declared on Wednesday that their forces had targeted an airbase in Khamis Mushait along with Aramco facilities located in Yanbu.

However, the Saudi Arabian government has yet to confirm these reported attacks, creating uncertainty about the veracity of the claims.

The lack of confirmation from Saudi Arabia raises questions about the potential impact and significance of the alleged strikes on regional security dynamics.

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