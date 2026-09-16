Houthi Offensive: Saudi Arabia's Strategic Misstep in Yemen

The Houthi capture of territory near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait marks a significant setback for Saudi Arabia, revealing intelligence lapses and weakened alliances. Amid increasing Iranian influence, Riyadh struggles with limited international support and failed military strategies, exposing vulnerabilities in its approach to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:34 IST
Houthi Offensive: Saudi Arabia's Strategic Misstep in Yemen

The recent Houthi offensive seizing ground near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait has delivered a major blow to Saudi Arabia's operations in Yemen. This development underscores intelligence failings and highlights the crumbling support from Yemeni allies that Saudi Arabia heavily relies upon.

The capture by the Houthis raises alarm as it strengthens Iran's sphere of influence, while Saudi Arabia scrambles for international backing, finding little concrete support from long-time allies, including the United States and European nations.

This turn of events has forced Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to seek regional cooperation, with diplomatic engagements such as those with Egypt in a bid to contain escalating conflicts and counter growing Iranian influence in vital maritime corridors.

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