Canada Seeks to Join British-Led Military Coalition

Canada has officially applied to become a member of the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force military coalition. This move was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney's office through a statement released on Wednesday, highlighting Canada's efforts to strengthen its defense alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:06 IST
Canada Seeks to Join British-Led Military Coalition
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Canada has made a strategic move to enhance its defense partnerships by formally applying to join the Joint Expeditionary Force, a military coalition led by Britain.

The office of Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed this development with a statement issued on Wednesday.

This step signifies Canada's commitment to bolstering its international military alliances.

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