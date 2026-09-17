Canada Seeks to Join British-Led Military Coalition
Canada has officially applied to become a member of the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force military coalition. This move was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney's office through a statement released on Wednesday, highlighting Canada's efforts to strengthen its defense alliances.
Canada has made a strategic move to enhance its defense partnerships by formally applying to join the Joint Expeditionary Force, a military coalition led by Britain.
The office of Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed this development with a statement issued on Wednesday.
This step signifies Canada's commitment to bolstering its international military alliances.