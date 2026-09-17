Trump Signs Memo to Challenge Canadian Goods in U.S. Procurement

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum directing the identification and potential removal of Canadian-origin goods in federal civil government procurement. This directive underscores Trump's ongoing focus on U.S. trade policies. The White House aims to bolster American-made products through these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:06 IST
Trump Signs Memo to Challenge Canadian Goods in U.S. Procurement
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump took a decisive step on Wednesday by signing a presidential memorandum to target Canadian-origin goods in federal civil government procurement processes. This move reflects the administration's commitment to prioritizing American-made products.

The memorandum outlines a strategy for identifying goods from Canada and implementing measures to remove them from procurement if necessary. It aligns with Trump's 'America First' trade policy, which seeks to enhance domestic economic interests.

The White House emphasized that this action is part of broader efforts to strengthen the U.S. economy and create more opportunities for American businesses and workers.

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