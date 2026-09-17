Trump Signs Memo to Challenge Canadian Goods in U.S. Procurement

U.S. President Donald Trump took a decisive step on Wednesday by signing a presidential memorandum to target Canadian-origin goods in federal civil government procurement processes. This move reflects the administration's commitment to prioritizing American-made products.

The memorandum outlines a strategy for identifying goods from Canada and implementing measures to remove them from procurement if necessary. It aligns with Trump's 'America First' trade policy, which seeks to enhance domestic economic interests.

The White House emphasized that this action is part of broader efforts to strengthen the U.S. economy and create more opportunities for American businesses and workers.